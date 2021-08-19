Juan Carlos
Juan Carlos for Rive
Simple rig to create the animation of this beer. With the controls you can adjust the level of beer or the movement of the foam. You can see it here: https://rive.app/community/744-1468-beer/

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
