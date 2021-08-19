Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

WatchOS UI Design concept for light mode ⌚️☀️

When it comes to designing interfaces for an iWatch app, having a minimal content is a must since there’s not enough space on the screen. 😵‍💫 You don’t want to display all the details that are secondary or not necessary to show. 🤭

What do you think?🤗

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
