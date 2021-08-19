Baas Concepts & Design

Moose Brewing Label Design

Baas Concepts & Design
Baas Concepts & Design
  • Save
Moose Brewing Label Design label branding design
Download color palette

Shown here is the first label that I have designed for Moose Brewing, a small (at-home) brewery that creates unique beers in sustainable ways. 🍻 The Pale Ale flavour is presented by the bright, funky yellow and orange colours. I combined these with a few black elements (moose antlers) that I retracted from their logo (a moose head).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Baas Concepts & Design
Baas Concepts & Design

More by Baas Concepts & Design

View profile
    • Like