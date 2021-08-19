Farhad Ghanemi

Shockers Basketball Team Logo

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
Shockers Basketball Team Logo mark pictorial symbol league player group hoop team ball basketball simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys! Hope you're doing well.
This is a logo I did for a basketball team named shockers. I designed and combined basketball hoop + ball. Your thoughts would be appreciated.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like