Ninaa

Daily UI O11 - Flash Message

Ninaa
Ninaa
  • Save
Daily UI O11 - Flash Message 011 message dailyui app design ux ui
Download color palette

hello...
The idea of this challenge is flash message for a salon app.
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation, it matters to me!
:)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Ninaa
Ninaa

More by Ninaa

View profile
    • Like