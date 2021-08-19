burak beceren

burak beceren
burak beceren
La Mochila De Mila logo design branding illustration graphic design burak beceren vector character design typography logo blogger travel blog travel mochila la mochila de mila
Logo for a travel blog from Colombia

You can check my whole logo design presentation here;
https://www.behance.net/gallery/563031/Various-Logo-woerks

burak beceren
burak beceren

