Abdullah Al Mamun

Canteeny Logo Design

Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun
  • Save
Canteeny Logo Design modern c logo canteeny canteeny logo resturaunt logo c icon canteen app icon canteen logo c logo vector design adobe illustrator typogaphy minimal branding logo logodesign
Download color palette

I made this logo for a canteen trader. She orders food online through an app.

Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun

More by Abdullah Al Mamun

View profile
    • Like