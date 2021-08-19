Priscilla Ramos

Mar de "pensieri"

Mar de "pensieri" illustration
I like the sea and its vastness. Sometimes I get lost in my confused thoughts and within a sea of thoughts I must navigate to get afloat.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
