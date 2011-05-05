Alexander Wende

Handbags wordmark

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende
  • Save
Handbags wordmark alex wende logo branding design sans typography wordmark bags woman female feminine identity corporate font symbol logos mark alexander wende alexwende logodesign
Download color palette

Final and approved wordmark/logodesign for a leather goods company currently with a focus on woman's handbags.

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende

More by Alexander Wende

View profile
    • Like