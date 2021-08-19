ILLO

Balance 🧘‍♂️

gradient grain stability balance geometric geometry design shapes motion motion graphics animation illustration
Blurred geometric shapes finding the perfect balance in one of our motion design videos for a fintech company ⚖️

Illustration lead Arianna Cristiano
Animation by David Cubitt

A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
