Modern Load Testing

Major trends and best practices in the software testing industry, such as Agile, DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) challenge traditional testing teams operating in siloed functions. Quality Assurance (QA) teams need to adapt when implementing recent trends in testing such as shift-left, automation, and accepting application failures as inevitable. Lovely illustration for the preview of the article in k6 resources section.

---

📮Contact us if you need design or development

🤘Check our website for more information