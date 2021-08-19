Irina MIT

Concept Online cinema

Concept Online cinema poster video ui design cards ui ui tablet trailer rate marketing cards graphic design cinema digital online watch movie app branding catalog design
Download color palette
  1. Cinema 2.png
  2. Cinema 1.png

Hello everybody!
I present to you a new concept of an online cinema. Here you can enjoy the latest movies, find popular TV shows and find out in which films your favorite actors play.

I hope you like it :)

