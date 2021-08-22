Robin Holesinsky

Sales dashboard data visualisation

Sales dashboard data visualisation sales data visualisation analytics data financial admin interface dashboard interaction finance dashboard
Howdy guys ✌🏼,
this is one of my older projects related to data visualisation. I created this dashboard where you could see all the important metrics.

