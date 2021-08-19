H𝒜RRY VINCENT

AET卄EⱤ

AET卄EⱤ layout purple kern magick hand aether red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
(DESCENTomology Pt. II) 2/12

[Illustration + Typography Artwork]

Artwork:
Bespoke illustration graphic, with typography.

Typefaces:
‘Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces
 (A) ’Tenebras’ from @novocaine.psd
(R) ‘VTF Mixo’ by @velvetyne_type_foundry

