Old school tattoo design

Contrary to what one may think, the skull symbolises something a little less morbid than an interest in the dead. When you get a tattoo, it’s on you for life. You have committed to this design until you die, so it’s no wonder that skulls are tattooed so frequently to represent the concept of a tattoo alone.
By having a skull tattoo it highlights the ‘you only live once’ attitude and the ability to be able to conquer one of the biggest fears of all, death.
Furthermore, skulls can be seen as homage to the circle of life and it’s infinite nature – for every death, there is new life to come.