Old school tattoo designs

You are much more likely to see the design of the love heart shape in traditional tattoo imagery, as this is more representative of the emotion rather than the anatomical organ (although from time to time, you do see this in tattoo designs too).

The heart also originated from the sailors. There was always the risk that when you went on a voyage that you may not make it home. Often away for months at a time, a heart tattoo was a way to keep those you cared about most with you during the toughest times. Sometimes titled with banners and other times on their own, this design takes the idea of wearing your heart on your sleeve rather literally.