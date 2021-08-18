Old school tattoo designs

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Gypsy women are often seen in Traditional tattoo flash and this is mostly to represent their characteristics more than anything else. Gypsies are generally nomadic and free spirits. The women in particular have a reputation for being strong-willed and beautiful. Some also were thought to possess the ability to read the future and are representative of spirituality.
By getting a piece of a gypsy it can be representative of having a bold lady in your life, being in touch with your spiritual side or just generally having a wanderlust essence about you.