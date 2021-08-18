Bryan Richard Keith

Dragon Slayer - 289/365

Dragon Slayer - 289/365 illustration illustrations blade weapon dragon slayer berserk manga anime sword
I've finally been reading through Berserk recently so here's the Dragon Slayer. I could not draw it big enough.

