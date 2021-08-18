Jonnie Rozin

DailyUI 008 - 404 Error Page

DailyUI 008 - 404 Error Page
I guess I've really been into designing space themes lately. For DailyUI 008, I designed a 404 page around the theme of getting lost in space. One of the coolest features about this page is an automatic timer that redirects you back to the homepage.

#dailyui 008

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
