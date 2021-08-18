Neri De Asis

Animated Birthday Cakes

Neri De Asis
Neri De Asis
  • Save
Animated Birthday Cakes mograph motiongraphics aftereffects animation animated 2danimation illustration
Download color palette

Another collaboration project with another illustrator, they worked on the illustrations and I did the animation.

Neri De Asis
Neri De Asis

More by Neri De Asis

View profile
    • Like