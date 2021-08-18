Manta_styles

Law Firm Logo

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Hire Me
  • Save
Law Firm Logo typography lettering top logo logo maker sale logo advertising initial logo low frim logo law firm vector ui illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like