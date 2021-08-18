🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Cheesy Bread, a super playful bold font. This font is perfect for your projects related to kids, which is playful and fun. This font also has 2 versions, clean and rough. Cheesy Bread also perfect for branding design, posters, apparel, logotype, header, quote, invitation, greeting card, cover, poster, fashion design and any more.
Come with lot of ligatures character, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Cheesy Bread otf
– Cheesy Bread ttf
– Cheesy Bread woff
– Cheesy Bread Rough otf
– Cheesy Bread Rough ttf
– Cheesy Bread Rough woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Modern_Font #Typeface_Font #Kids_Font #Playful_Font #Bold_Font #Decorative_Font #Quirky_Font #Handwriting_Font #Fancy_Font #Fun_Font #Ink_Font #Lettering_Font #Child_Font #Doodle_Font #Cartoon_Font #Hand_Font #Display_Font #Script_Font #Cute_Font #Hand_Drawn_Font #Holiday_Font #Birthday_Font #Pretty_Font #Girly_Font #Summer_Font #Funky_Font #Opentype_Font #Branding_Font #Balloon_Font #Paint_Font
https://putracetol.com/product/cheesy-bread/