Introducing Cheesy Bread, a super playful bold font. This font is perfect for your projects related to kids, which is playful and fun. This font also has 2 versions, clean and rough. Cheesy Bread also perfect for branding design, posters, apparel, logotype, header, quote, invitation, greeting card, cover, poster, fashion design and any more.

Come with lot of ligatures character, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– Cheesy Bread otf

– Cheesy Bread ttf

– Cheesy Bread woff

– Cheesy Bread Rough otf

– Cheesy Bread Rough ttf

– Cheesy Bread Rough woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/cheesy-bread/