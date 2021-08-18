Michael Myers

Landing Page - Daily UI 003

Michael Myers
Michael Myers
  • Save
Landing Page - Daily UI 003 figma personal landing page portfolio landing page landing landing page uidesign design dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hello guys! 😉
This is my third shot. I am so excited!

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve.

If you want a website, send me a message.

If you interested of this journey. Follow me and let's go together. 😎

Michael Myers
Michael Myers

More by Michael Myers

View profile
    • Like