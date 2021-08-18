Unicawebstudio Website [Live] 🔥

Hi guys 🔥,

I want to share a little of my experience in making a website design. this time I work for "Unicawebstudio" a company that focuses on social media management.

In this case, I made a design which was then implemented a little differently.

Did you guys have the same experience?

What do you think to minimize the difference between design and development?

You can check here -----Unicawebstudio---

We are available for new projects

📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype: Keep in touch

😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop