Unicawebstudio Website [Live] 🔥

Hi guys 🔥,
I want to share a little of my experience in making a website design. this time I work for "Unicawebstudio" a company that focuses on social media management.
In this case, I made a design which was then implemented a little differently.
Did you guys have the same experience?
What do you think to minimize the difference between design and development?
You can check here -----Unicawebstudio---
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop