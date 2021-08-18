Storytype STD

Masvis Typeface

Masvis Typeface motion graphics ui logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app animation 3d
Proudly present Masvis Typeface, created by Storytype,
A serif modern and classic typeface that has own unique style & modern look.
This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.

============================================================

What’s Included :
Masvis (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*
Web Font
Ligature, Alternate & Swashes
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.
PUA Encoded Characters

