Neri De Asis

People on Screen

Neri De Asis
Neri De Asis
  • Save
People on Screen motiongraphics mograph aftereffects animated 2danimation illustration animation
Download color palette

I had the opportunity to work on a project with another illustrator, he worked on the illustrations and I did the animation.

Neri De Asis
Neri De Asis

More by Neri De Asis

View profile
    • Like