Vaccine app

Vaccine app app ux ui design
This is the design of an application called 'Dvacin' to make it easier for friends to vaccinate. Some of the features of this application are telling the nearest location for vaccination, hoax detector, and information about several vaccines that are already available in Indonesia.

Hopefully later this application can convince and make it easier for friends to vaccinate.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
