Song Liu

Video playback interface. 视屏播放界面

Song Liu
Song Liu
  • Save
Video playback interface. 视屏播放界面 流行趋势 蝙蝠侠 播放器 原创设计 电影界面设计 视频播放器界面设计 illustration 原创图标设计 icon figmadesign ui ps design
Download color palette

Video playback interface, I hope you like it.
视屏播放界面，希望你喜欢。

Song Liu
Song Liu

More by Song Liu

View profile
    • Like