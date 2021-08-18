Natalia Pinheiro

Credit card checkout

Natalia Pinheiro
Natalia Pinheiro
  • Save
Credit card checkout graphic design pink payment credit card dailyui femininine flower ui logo illustration design figma
Download color palette

Day 2, it was made in a hurry, but I'm satisfied with the result. Will likely redo it in the future using the same reference.
I made that flower using squares, and I'm so happy with it haha

Natalia Pinheiro
Natalia Pinheiro

More by Natalia Pinheiro

View profile
    • Like