Vintage Feeling - Vintage Script Font

Vintage Feeling – A Script Font
Is a script font beautifully handcrafted to make your guests sing and elevate your projects! Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

Features :
- Ligatures
- Alternates
- Stylistic Set
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

This Font Support Language :
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu.

Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13394/vintage_feeling.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-feeling-font/

