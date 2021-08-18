Marko Vuckovic

Grasslamp

Download color palette
Grasslamp lets you grow various kinds of microgreens - plants that do not require soil to grow on and is made of fully recyclable plastic and with energy saving LED light.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
