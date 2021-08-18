Ronald García

Podcast logo design

Podcast logo design nicaragua podcast branding podcast lips logo mouth logo logo podcast logo
Logo design for a friend's local podcast about advertising: https://open.spotify.com/show/1hxq8Byf5C0ZDfO8kO9c0A?si=2RQBfz3jRD6cAg1jMsNqPg&dl_branch=1

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Visual Designer
