Good for Sale
Din Studio

WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif bold vintage alphabet abc vintage font vintage display font display serif font serif ui logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Western Brother 1 - Standard.jpg
  2. Western Brother 8 - Standard.jpg
  3. Western Brother 4 - Standard.jpg
  4. Western Brother 5 - Standard.jpg
  5. Western Brother 6 - Standard.jpg
  6. Western Brother 7 - Standard.jpg
  7. Western Brother 10 - Standard.jpg
  8. Western Brother 9 - Standard.jpg

WESTERN BROTHER - Serif Bold Vintage

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
WESTERN BROTHER - Serif Bold Vintage

Western Brother Vintage Font is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs. The font is created by Din Studio.

Features :
- Ligatures
- Alternates
- Swashes
- Stylistic Set
- Bonus Ornament
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

The Font Support Language :
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu.

Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13395/western_brother.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/western-brother-vintage-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like