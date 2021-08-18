Anacarina Greiner

Retrato de pareja. Estilo cómic

art cartoon cómic retrato love couple draw ilustration
Hice este dibujo con mucho cariño, como un regalo para mi hermano y su esposa, se casaron este año pero lamentablemente no pude asistir porque estamos en diferentes países, ademas de un montón de inconvenientes socio-políticos que no voy a mencionar...

Es un retrato estilo cómic, utilice una foto de ellos como referencia.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
