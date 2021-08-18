kamen

Landing Page BerbaGie❤

Landing Page BerbaGie❤ ux ui branding design app
Hi everyone 😀
Today I want to share my design exploration called "BerbaGie". BerbaGie is a website for collecting donation and charity to help each other arround the world. And BerbaGie invite you become a volunteer to do some good act.
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🎯

Aug 18, 2021
