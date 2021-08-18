Afifudin Zuhri

Authentic Roses Logo

Authentic Roses Logo vector illustration logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo cosmetics logo beauty logo woman logo flowers logo branding logo design
Logo design for cosmetic business needs with various products. Using a graceful concept by combining the object of a woman and rose.

Full Project : Authentic Roses Logo

