Mahbub khan

Shroompany -- LOGO / Brand identity

Mahbub khan
Mahbub khan
  • Save
Shroompany -- LOGO / Brand identity branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Client : Shroompany
Task : Corporate identity

Shroompany is an online based Austrian company. Potential young entrepreneurs who have an idea of their own are supported by Shroompany with its dynamic step-by-step-instructions to develop the first prototypes with proven tools. All online.

Logo Concept:
The client specifically asked for a logo consist of a strong/juicy/special) mushroom. The idea he had that the mushroom is the "office" where a company adds their specific value/has their production.

Available for Freelance work.
-----------------------------------
Email: mh24khan@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Mahbub khan
Mahbub khan

More by Mahbub khan

View profile
    • Like