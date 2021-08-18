Shroompany -- LOGO / Brand identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client : Shroompany
Task : Corporate identity
Shroompany is an online based Austrian company. Potential young entrepreneurs who have an idea of their own are supported by Shroompany with its dynamic step-by-step-instructions to develop the first prototypes with proven tools. All online.
Logo Concept:
The client specifically asked for a logo consist of a strong/juicy/special) mushroom. The idea he had that the mushroom is the "office" where a company adds their specific value/has their production.
Available for Freelance work.
-----------------------------------
Email: mh24khan@gmail.com