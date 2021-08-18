Shroompany -- LOGO / Brand identity

Client : Shroompany

Task : Corporate identity

Shroompany is an online based Austrian company. Potential young entrepreneurs who have an idea of their own are supported by Shroompany with its dynamic step-by-step-instructions to develop the first prototypes with proven tools. All online.

Logo Concept:

The client specifically asked for a logo consist of a strong/juicy/special) mushroom. The idea he had that the mushroom is the "office" where a company adds their specific value/has their production.

Available for Freelance work.

-----------------------------------

Email: mh24khan@gmail.com