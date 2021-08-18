Regia Sepha

Polka Frio

Polka Frio blue yellow fly fun spring summer wallpaper color print textile fabric fashion trend polka illustration design art pattern design pattern
Circle based Pattern in Seamless scheme pattern
I Call this Polka Frio
If you like any of my pattern designs press L to like, and feel free to message me via dribbble.

