Daily UI #011 - Flash Messages

Daily UI #011 - Flash Messages uidesign illustration figmadesign figma daily 100 challenge notification app ui dailyui message dailyui11 alert message sucess error flash message
Hi all!

These are my flash messages that I designed for the Daily UI # 011.
Hope you like...

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Hola a todos!

Estos son mis mensajes flash que diseñé para el Daily UI #011.
Espero que les guste...

