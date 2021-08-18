Namik Durakovic

Illustrator Self-portrait

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic
  • Save
Illustrator Self-portrait doodle sketch self portrait self-portrait adobe illustrator illustrator adobe vector illustration design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Made a funny little self-portraite in Adobe Illustrator, because I haven't used it in a while so I just wanted to spend a bit of time in the software. Its really simple, Pen tool, Live paint bucket and a bit of shadowing also made with that. Hope all of you enjoy :D

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic

More by Namik Durakovic

View profile
    • Like