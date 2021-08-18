lizoozi

В объятьях

В объятьях illustration design
Композиция выполнена в стилистике простых геометрических фигур.
Персонаж имеет простой нос, большие глаза, длинные руки и пухлые губы.
Визуальный объем создан за счет тени, созданной кистью.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
