Jennifer Ellis

Simpson, Oswald

Jennifer Ellis
Jennifer Ellis
  • Save
Simpson, Oswald watch suit old tut old tut springfield yellow simpson oswald design polygon lowpolyart the simpsons low poly lowpolygon lowpoly inkscape
Download color palette

EDIT: is it just for me so blurry when I see it?
Had to make some changes because people started to repost on instagram without asking...
also I'm doing some close ups on the post so the triangles are better to see.

Jennifer Ellis
Jennifer Ellis

More by Jennifer Ellis

View profile
    • Like