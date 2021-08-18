Tanzila Akhter

Food Flyer Design.

Food Flyer Design.
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Food Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: tanzilatanju7@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01765785189
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tanzila.atm.7
Behance: https://www.behance.net/tanzilatan657e/info
THANK YOU!

