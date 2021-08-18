Anna Rogers

Continent Icons vector ui ui design illustration graphic design icons continents education learn explore geography travel
Here are a bunch of icons of the contents of the world that I made. Feel free to use them in your projects!

SVG files: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/28poawk63kfqwi8/AABxnXV-frDhenWxgH6z2nv6a?dl=0

Credit to All hands mockup generator (Figma Plugin) for the device mock.

