Lukas Oppermann

CSS3 only switch

Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann
  • Save
CSS3 only switch css3 ui interfaces web design button switch formsystem cms
Download color palette

A CSS3 only switch I developed for my cms system. Currently best results in Firefox because of the transition support. http://www.veare.net/labs/css/switch

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann

More by Lukas Oppermann

View profile
    • Like