Anna Rogers

Continent Icons (Free)

Anna Rogers
Anna Rogers
  • Save
Continent Icons (Free) vector travel icon set icons graphic design ui design ui illustration education learning adventure globe world geography
Download color palette

Here are a bunch of icons of the contents of the world that I made. Feel free to use them in your projects!

SVG files: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/28poawk63kfqwi8/AABxnXV-frDhenWxgH6z2nv6a?dl=0

Credit to Clay mockups 3D (Figma Plugin) for the device mock.

Anna Rogers
Anna Rogers

More by Anna Rogers

View profile
    • Like