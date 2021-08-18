Karina Chow

Coconuts Pattern

Coconuts Pattern patterns pattern graphic design cute adobe illustrator 2d illustration coconut tropical fruit coconuts
Feeling a bit retro and tropical with this one! Made a coconut pattern! 🥥🌴

If you like it you can get it patterned on clothes and bags at
https://redbubble.com/shop/ap/86028285?asc=u

