Fitboost | Modern logo Design within 6 hours

Hello
As a freelance logo designer, I’m always pushing myself to go beyond a client's expectation. After some time of hard work it’s good to look back and appreciate the hard work which has been done and to see the many clients who got happy with a new brand refresh. It's been an awesome adventure of designing since I started.
My first priority is to ensure the satisfaction of clients. I will fully commit myself to your project. I offer you unique, fun and creative graphics to turn your project into a work of art. After getting started I will supply you unlimited revision until you feel satisfied because your satisfaction is my goal. In this project I’d like to share some of my most recent and also personal favorite logos made for real clients. Not all of these where selected as their final logo but half of these got approved some time back.
I’ll invite you to check out my profile to see the other projects. As always I’d like to hear which one of these is your favorite.
Fiverr : https://lnkd.in/giN3nCGZ
Whatsapp : +880 177 4384 117
Gmail : tanbinmortuza@gmail.com
Behance : https://lnkd.in/gC7bQ6g
Dribbble : https://lnkd.in/gp7cvD-S
Linkedin : https://lnkd.in/gxhu8ZDk
Pinterest : https://pin.it/3qq6Ml
Interested in working with me?
I'm currently open to new freelance opportunities.
All my work is high quality, clean and professional, and aims to exceed your expectations and target your audiences. You are most welcome to offer me any kind of graphics project.