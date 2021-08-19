Jesus Sandrea

MC720s

Jesus Sandrea
Jesus Sandrea
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

here's something different from what i normally work on. wanted to try to redesign the experience you get from the Mclaren 720s (center console) interface.

Learn More

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Jesus Sandrea
Jesus Sandrea
Sometimes I make cool stuff. ✌️
Hire Me

More by Jesus Sandrea

View profile
    • Like