Lionel

DailyUi#003 - Calculator

Lionel
Lionel
  • Save
DailyUi#003 - Calculator website webdesign web ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

For today's challenge I chose to make a calculator to add the taxes to an amount. It reminds me of my arrival in Quebec and the fact that the price is often displayed without price! :(

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Lionel
Lionel

More by Lionel

View profile
    • Like